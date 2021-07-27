‘One of a kind’: Josh Kennedy reflects on Shannon Hurn’s career ahead of milestone match

The Eagles game against Collingwood has been shifted from Sunday to Saturday at the MCG, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with the fixture.

West Coast spearhead Josh Kennedy told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he hopes the situation gets back to normal before September.

“There has been a lot of changes with what has been going on with COVID, and I think last week there was pretty much a change to every game, whether it was the place, the time or the day,” he said.

“So things are getting quite heated, but hopefully everything settles down towards the back end of the year for finals.”

Eagles defender Shannon Hurn is set to play his 300th game on Saturday when West Coast take on Collingwood.

“He is one of a kind Bung, he has been his own man over the whole journey and I have been quite lucky to play a lot of footy beside him,’ Kennedy said.

“He has been a great leader, a great inspiration for a lot of us players, and just a great mate, and it is well deserved and I couldn’t be any prouder.

Meanwhile, Jack Petruccelle is tipped to replace the injured Liam Ryan for Saturday’s clash.

(Photo: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)