One new COVID case detected in WA community

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Western Australia has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 from a person within the community which has been linked back to the Mercure Hotel cluster.

The man in his 40s presented for a COVID-19 test yesterday after he realised he had attended one of the locations visited by the confirmed Victorian case.

Contact tracing is now underway to determine further exposure sites within the community.

The new case is working with the WA Department of Health to determine possible close contacts and locations visited.

A full list of exposure sites can be found here.

If you have attended a site listed as requiring 14-days quarantine, you must get tested and complete the full 14-days self-quarantine – regardless of your result.

If you have attended one of the other listed locations, get tested and remain at home until you receive a negative result.

Even if you have not visited one of the locations, if you have symptoms, get tested and self-isolate until you get your result. 

 

