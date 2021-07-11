6PR
One dead, three hospitalised in horror freeway crash

5 hours ago
6PR News
Police are investigating a crash on Kwinana Freeway overnight which killed one person and injured three others including two children.

The car rolled near Nambeelup just before 7pm, and the male driver died at the scene.

Three other people were in the car including two girls aged under 10,  they were both taken to the Perth Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

While a woman in her 20s was flown to Royal Perth Hospital.

Major Crash detectives are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

6PR News
News
