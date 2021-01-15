One dead, four injured in crash south of Perth

A woman has been killed and four people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash in Perth’s south on Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Hopeland road and Karnup road in Hopeland just before 10am.

Police say a maroon Toyota Kulger collided with a Toyota Landcruiser ute.

All occupants of the Kluger were injured, including an 82-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and three girls aged three, four and 13.

They were taken to Rockingham hospital, where the 61-year-old woman later died.

The driver of the Landcruiser received minor injuries.

Major Crash Investigation officers are urging anyone who saw the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.