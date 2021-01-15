6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

One dead, four injured in crash south of Perth

2 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for One dead, four injured in crash south of Perth

A woman has been killed and four people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash in Perth’s south on Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Hopeland road and Karnup road in Hopeland just before 10am.

Police say a maroon Toyota Kulger collided with a Toyota Landcruiser ute.

All occupants of the Kluger were injured, including an 82-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and three girls aged three, four and 13.

They were taken to Rockingham hospital, where the 61-year-old woman later died.

The driver of the Landcruiser received minor injuries.

Major Crash Investigation officers are urging anyone who saw the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882