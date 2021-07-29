Olympian Jack Cleary ‘shouts out’ his old WA school

Australian Olympian and Ex-Trinity College rower Jack Cleary has ‘shouted out’ his old school in today’s press conference after winning bronze in the men’s quadruple scull yesterday.

The 25-year-old thanked his former coaches and team mates from Trinity for their support and well wishes.

Director of Rowing at Trinity College Phil Jurjevich told Oliver Peterson the moment was a humbling experience.

“There’s some really good, young athletes coming through and it’s enlivening to be associated with them and see what their best is,” he said.

Trinity has had six rowers competing in high level competitions over the last decade, including Ben Cureton who won an Olympic silver in the 2004 Athens games.

“If you looked at them, you wouldn’t say they’re big monsters. They give have big hearts and said ‘yes’ to the challenge, so I’m really proud,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview