6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Olympian Jack Cleary ‘shouts out’..

Olympian Jack Cleary ‘shouts out’ his old WA school

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Olympian Jack Cleary ‘shouts out’ his old WA school

Australian Olympian and Ex-Trinity College rower Jack Cleary has ‘shouted out’ his old school in today’s press conference after winning bronze in the men’s quadruple scull yesterday.

The 25-year-old thanked his former coaches and team mates from Trinity for their support and well wishes.

Director of Rowing at Trinity College Phil Jurjevich told Oliver Peterson the moment was a humbling experience.

“There’s some really good, young athletes coming through and it’s enlivening to be associated with them and see what their best is,” he said.

Trinity has had six rowers competing in high level competitions over the last decade, including Ben Cureton who won an Olympic silver in the 2004 Athens games.

“If you looked at them, you wouldn’t say they’re big monsters. They give have big hearts and said ‘yes’ to the challenge, so I’m really proud,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882