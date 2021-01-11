Oly reveals his biggest issue with home quarantine

Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson took the opportunity over Christmas to travel to NSW to visit his family. He ended up being one of the thousands of West Australian’s caught up in the border closure when Premier Mark McGowan changed NSW’s risk level to “medium.”

Oly is half way through his 14-days of self quarantine and is broadcasting from his son Edward’s toy room. He told 6PR listeners what it’s been like and one of the issues he has faced during his “rocky COVID summer.”

“The last 10 days we have been at home has been very very relaxing but the biggest problem we had was the lettuce that

we ordered through home shop on Saturday was rotten!

“So if a couple of lettuce leaves is my biggest quarantine issue… you can see I really don’t have any.”

Oly penned an opinion piece for 9News on his observations having seen how people are living with COVID-19 in Sydney. He asks “where is the national coordination?”

“What we need now almost a year into dealing with the pandemic is a plan… is a path forward.”

