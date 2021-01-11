6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Oly reveals his biggest issue with home quarantine

9 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
border closuresSelf quarantine
Article image for Oly reveals his biggest issue with home quarantine

Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson took the opportunity over Christmas to travel to NSW to visit his family. He ended up being one of the thousands of West Australian’s caught up in the border closure when Premier Mark McGowan changed NSW’s risk level to “medium.”

Oly is half way through his 14-days of self quarantine and is broadcasting from his son Edward’s toy room. He told 6PR listeners what it’s been like and one of the issues he has faced during his “rocky COVID summer.”

“The last 10 days we have been at home has been very very relaxing but the biggest problem we had was the lettuce that
we ordered through home shop on Saturday was rotten!

“So if a couple of lettuce leaves is my biggest quarantine issue… you can see I really don’t have any.”

Oly penned an opinion piece for 9News on his observations having seen how people are living with COVID-19 in Sydney. He asks “where is the national coordination?”

“What we need now almost a year into dealing with the pandemic is a plan… is a path forward.”

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882