Offensive vans to be banned from WA roads

New legislation will see vehicles with offensive, sexist and demeaning slogans and artworks banned from WA roads.

More than 70 complaints have been upheld against Wicked Campers by Ad Standards Australia since 2008, with extra complaints being made to both the Minister for women, Simone McGurk, and Transport Minister, Rita Saffioti.

“Too many of those vans have got quite offensive material on them,” Minister McGurk told Oliver Peterson. “It’s not only not family friendly, it’s often quite demeaning to women and just pretty offensive.”

Wicked Campers are a nation-wide company providing campervans vans and hire cars to tourists and road trippers. The legislation will see vehicle licenses to be cancelled if the slogans are not removed.

Minister McGurk says the legislation will not affect cars with bumper stickers.

“At the moment, it will just be limited to advertising on vans. It’s usually commercial vehicles and it wouldn’t apply to individually owned vehicles,” she said.

Similar legislation has already been introduced around the country to other states including New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and the ACT.

Photo credit: Wicked Campers

