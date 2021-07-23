Nurses union issues scathing letter to Health Minister over staff shortages

The Australian Nursing Federation says staffing issues at the state’s main maternity hospital have caused elective caesarean surgeries to be cancelled.

State secretary Mark Olson has written to the Health Minister asking why recently graduated nurses aren’t being offered long term contracts at King Edward Memorial Hospital.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, he said nurses are urgently needed to address the ongoing health crisis.

“It’s just beggars belief that we spent 12 months, educating, mentoring, training these graduates and then we don’t snap them up with a permanent contract,” Mr Olson said.

“Our major hospitals go into code yellows two, three, four times a week.”

