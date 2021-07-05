Nurses demand action on staff shortages to prevent ‘another tragic death’

The state secretary of the Australian Nursing Federation has again called on the Health Minister to do more to repair the under pressure hospital system.

Roger Cook reiterated yesterday that the state’s largest nursing recruitment drive is underway to help ease the pressure.

But Mark Olson told 6PR’s Gary Adshead he hasn’t seen any evidence of a recruitment campaign, and that ongoing staff shortages are causing pressure on the system.

“When I heard the Minister’s comments yesterday, I thought, I don’t see the advertising, I don’t see the centrally coordinated campaign, I don’t see fast-tracking of applications, I don’t see a recruitment hotline.”

Ambulance ramping hours hit record highs in June, peaking at nearly 5,300 hours.

Mr Olson said staffing issues facing hospitals have been present for months and the Health Minister should have done more earlier.

“We don’t need them in six months time, we need them right now,” he said.

“There are things they could have been doing over the last 12 months to fill the gaps that are causing ambulances to have record levels of ramping.

“We have got another two and a bit months to get through winter, I am worried we are going to have another tragic death.”

