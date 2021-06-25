6PR
Nurse shortages reach record high at Fiona Stanley Hospital

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Nurse shortages reach record high at Fiona Stanley Hospital

The Australian Nursing Federation is calling on the state government and WA Health to publish daily figures on staff shortages at the state’s major hospitals.

Fiona Stanley Hospital had to operate with a record shortfall of 78 nurses on Wednesday morning.

ANF state secretary Mark Olson told Gareth Parker that was despite using staff on double shifts and bringing in others from private agencies and the casual pool.

“That means that instead of having one nurse for every four or five patients, you will have one nurse for every six or seven patients,” he said.

“The patients won’t get the care they deserve, and you increase the risk of a tragic event happening.

“And unfortunately that is the only time we get the attention of the politicians when you have, what I consider to be, an avoidable event happening.”

Mr Olson said hundreds of nurses have reported panic attacks, low morale and a decline in their mental health.

He added that the first step to fixing the problem is for the government to be honest with the public about the current issues facing WA hospitals.

“They need to be transparent about these numbers.”

Press PLAY to hear the Australian Nursing Federation’s concerns

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
