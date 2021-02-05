Number of homes destroyed in Perth fires continues to rise

86 homes have now been destroyed as a result of the huge bushfire burning in the Perth Hills and north-eastern outskirts.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett no additional homes were burnt overnight but further assessments of the fire zone revealed more losses.

“The area in there, where that fire raced through very quickly on Monday afternoon, there’s a lot of trees down, it’s difficult to find where driveways actually are,” he said.

“A further five properties have been identified as being lost, which brings the total to 86.

“Many parts, as you can imagine, have been absolutely devastated.”

10,579 hectares have been destroyed so far, and 340 firefighters remain on the ground actively fighting the blaze.

Three air tankers are assisting with strengthening containment lines.

