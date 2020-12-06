6PR
NSW quarantine breach could jeopardies WA border reopening

3 hours ago
Thousands of West Australians will find out if they’ll be reunited with family over Christmas, with Premier Mark McGowan set to announce a decision on WA’s border with New South Wales and Victoria later today.

The border relaxation which is scheduled for tomorrow will see WA drop the 14-day quarantine requirement for travel from those states.

The Premier says he will factor in a recent quarantine breach in his decision, after two German tourists were able to fly from Sydney to Melbourne instead of going into mandatory hotel quarantine.

They’ve already returned negative COVID-19 tests and will be tested again today.

It follows a Sydney hotel worker testing positive to COVID-19 last week putting the border re-opening in jeopardy.

If the border is relaxed as scheduled South Australia will be the only jurisdiction still considered a medium risk.

Visitors from that state are required to apply for an exemption before entering WA.

