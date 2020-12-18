NSW outbreak causes COVID testing chaos in WA

There are long lines outside COVID clinics in Perth this morning, as New South Wales travellers rush to get tested.

Yesterday anyone who arrived in WA from December 11 onwards was instructed to get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Dozens of people were turned away from COVID clinics after they ran out of tests.

Jenny arrived in WA from Sydney yesterday and told 6PR Breakfast she was sent home from a COVID clinic.

“I got the message at 4.30 telling me you’ve got 24 hours, and we rocked up at Joondalup and the cue was so big they said you probably won’t get in.”

After cases arose in NSW on Wednesday, Jenny changed her original flight which was meant to land in WA today.

“I jumped online and changed my flight to yesterday, the first flight out in the morning.”

Jenny’s father who lives in Perth was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“The relief that I actually made it through was absolutely amazing because this could be my last Christmas with my dad.”

Brianna Walters arrived from New South Wales yesterday and was told about the changes on the plane.

“As soon as we landed we were welcomed by the police, he was telling us sorry guys you have to quarantine for 24 hours and wait on the plane, and you are going to get COVID tested.”

Premier Mark McGowan reinstated two weeks of quarantine for anyone arriving in WA from New South Wales from midnight last night.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed another 10 new cases in NSW overnight, bringing the total Northern Beaches cluster to 28.

“I don’t want to understate how serious the current outbreak is,” she said.

Click play to hear the full interview.