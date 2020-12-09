NSW man charged with child exploitation offences in the Goldfields

A 36-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in relation to the alleged possession and distribution of child exploitation material.

The New South Wales man was working in Leinster in the state’s Goldfields when federal authorities were alerted to the alleged offender.

The WA Joint Anti Exploitation Team charged the man last month after seizing numerous electronic devices from his house.

He’s already faced court on three offences, but further investigation has lead to another 10 charges.

The man has been charged with distributing child exploitation material which has a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, and possessing child exploitation material which has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

He’s due to appear in the Kalgoorlie Magistrates Court this morning.

Anyone with information about people involved in child exploitation material are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.