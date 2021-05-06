6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW government re-imposes restrictions due..

NSW government re-imposes restrictions due to community spread of COVID-19

7 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for NSW government re-imposes restrictions due to community spread of COVID-19

The NSW government has re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions for Greater Sydney after another locally-acquired case of the coronavirus was recorded.

It means two new community cases have been recorded in Sydney in the past 24 hours.

The restrictions apply to Greater Sydney, Wollongong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains.

They will apply from midday and at this stage extend until Monday.

No more than 20 guests will be allowed in the home, while masks will be mandatory indoors and on public transport.

Visitors to aged care facilities will be limited to two people.

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882