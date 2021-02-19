6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW gambling watchdog calls for..

NSW gambling watchdog calls for Crown Resorts’ Perth-based director to resign

9 hours ago
MML
Article image for NSW gambling watchdog calls for Crown Resorts’ Perth-based director to resign

The Chairman of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority has called for Crown Resorts’ Perth-based director John Poynton to resign.

It comes after a New South Wales inquiry found Crown Resorts facilitated money laundering through its Perth and Melbourne operations.

Four directors, including CEO Ken Barton, have since resigned.

Chairman of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Philip Crawford, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett more changes were needed, and called for John Poynton to resign.

“He really needs to go … it’s simply that the association there and the influence of Packer is an issue we are dealing with,” he said.

“We really need to give people confidence in this company, if they are to become suitable.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.)

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882