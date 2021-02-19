NSW gambling watchdog calls for Crown Resorts’ Perth-based director to resign

The Chairman of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority has called for Crown Resorts’ Perth-based director John Poynton to resign.

It comes after a New South Wales inquiry found Crown Resorts facilitated money laundering through its Perth and Melbourne operations.

Four directors, including CEO Ken Barton, have since resigned.

Chairman of the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Philip Crawford, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett more changes were needed, and called for John Poynton to resign.

“He really needs to go … it’s simply that the association there and the influence of Packer is an issue we are dealing with,” he said.

“We really need to give people confidence in this company, if they are to become suitable.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.)