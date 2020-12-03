Uncertainty remains over WA’s border with NSW

A decision on WA’s border with New South Wales and Victoria will be delayed until the weekend.

Premier Mark McGowan held a press conference in Bunbury this morning and said “the Chief Health Officer is seeking further advice from New South Wales and will continue to monitor the situation.”

It comes after a hotel worker in Sydney tested positive for COVID-19, throwing doubt over the border re-opening which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The woman worked at two Sydney hotels and caught public transport across the Sydney metro area.

The Premier will wait for contact tracing to be conducted before making a decision.

“We have to make decisions that are based upon health advice, and based upon the safety of the state,” he said.

