NSW arrivals required to test and quarantine

Arrivals into WA from NSW will now be required to take a COVID-19 test and self isolate until they receive their result.

The Premier Mark McGowan has made the announcement due to the “evolving situation” in NSW with seventeen locally acquired cases recorded so far. The new rules came into force this afternoon.

Effective immediately:

anyone who has arrived from NSW since December 11 or was in NSW from December 11 and subsequently arrived in WA needs to self-quarantine in a suitable premise as soon as possible. These people will be contacted by WA Police with these instructions.

this group of people are required to present for a COVID-19 test in the next 24 hours;

they will then need to return to self-quarantine until a negative test result is confirmed;

anyone arriving directly from Sydney Airport or from another Australian airport having been in NSW on or after December 11, from this point forward must take a COVID-19 test, either at Perth Airport on arrival, or at another COVID clinic within 24 hours and follow the same self-quarantine requirement until a negative test result is confirmed.

The Chief Health Officer is in contact with NSW Health and will provide a further update to the State Government in the next 24 to 48 hours, to determine if further changes are required.

6PR Nine News Reporter Kelly Haywood told Jane Marwick travellers on flights from Sydney that have landed this afternoon haven’t been able to greet family members and are instead being taken into a quarantine area.

Click PLAY to hear Kelly’s full report: