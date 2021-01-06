6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW Acting Premier extends olive..

NSW Acting Premier extends olive branch to Mark McGowan

5 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for NSW Acting Premier extends olive branch to Mark McGowan

The New South Wales Acting Premier has addressed his ongoing war of words with Premier Mark McGowan on 6PR.

Yesterday the WA Premier labelled John Barilaro as “selfish” after he suggested international arrivals quarantine in their own state via a domestic flight.

“The idea that we just bring people in and then put them on a domestic flight, rather than put them into hotel quarantine is irresponsible,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“What he had to stay yesterday was wrong, irresponsible, silly and quite selfish.”

Today Mr Barilaro told 6PR Mornings his comments were a reaction to the WA Premier “trying to lecture New South Wales” about their COVID practices.

“When we’re carrying the burden, and 112,000 passengers are coming through Sydney international, and 45 to 50 per cent of those passengers belong to other states, we are doing the most Australian thing of all,” Mr Barilaro said.

The NSW Acting Premier told Jane Marwick he has no ill feelings towards the WA Premier.

“I’m not here to start a war, because every state makes its own decisions and rightly so, we just don’t want to be lectured,” he said.

“To Premier McGowan, well done on the leadership he has shown during this pandemic.

“All Premiers and the Prime Minister … through national cabinet have led us to success.”

Overnight NSW recorded four new locally acquired cases, all linked to contacts of existing clusters who are in isolation.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Jane Marwick
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882