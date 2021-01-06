NSW Acting Premier extends olive branch to Mark McGowan

The New South Wales Acting Premier has addressed his ongoing war of words with Premier Mark McGowan on 6PR.

Yesterday the WA Premier labelled John Barilaro as “selfish” after he suggested international arrivals quarantine in their own state via a domestic flight.

“The idea that we just bring people in and then put them on a domestic flight, rather than put them into hotel quarantine is irresponsible,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“What he had to stay yesterday was wrong, irresponsible, silly and quite selfish.”

Today Mr Barilaro told 6PR Mornings his comments were a reaction to the WA Premier “trying to lecture New South Wales” about their COVID practices.

“When we’re carrying the burden, and 112,000 passengers are coming through Sydney international, and 45 to 50 per cent of those passengers belong to other states, we are doing the most Australian thing of all,” Mr Barilaro said.

The NSW Acting Premier told Jane Marwick he has no ill feelings towards the WA Premier.

“I’m not here to start a war, because every state makes its own decisions and rightly so, we just don’t want to be lectured,” he said.

“To Premier McGowan, well done on the leadership he has shown during this pandemic.

“All Premiers and the Prime Minister … through national cabinet have led us to success.”

Overnight NSW recorded four new locally acquired cases, all linked to contacts of existing clusters who are in isolation.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)