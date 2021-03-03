6PR
Notorious WA sex offender accused of new crimes

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Notorious WA sex offender accused of new crimes

The Attorney General said it’s impossible to keep a serial sex offender behind bars for life without regular reviews of the case.

Edward William Latimer is due back in court today, accused of performing a sexual act in front of children, 18 months after being released from prison.

The 63-year-old was the first serial predator in WA to be jailed indefinitely but was released in 2019 when a Magistrate ruled him fit to re-enter the community.

John Quigley told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett after someone has served their original sentence their possible release is reviewed annually.

“It’s detention until such time as he can be supervised in the community,” he said.

“If you made it indefinite that he is going to be in jail forever, then the legislation could be attacked under the constitution and we’d lose the legislation, and then perhaps 50 sex offenders would be released.”

Latimer is in Hakea Prison and is due to face court via video link in Perth today.

Click play to hear the full interview.

