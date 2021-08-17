‘Not coping’: Mother’s desperate plea after daughter discharged from Hospital

A Perth mother says she is desperate for her daughter to be treated after being discharged from hospital, despite being unable to keep food down.

Deanna Trousselot said her daughter Tallicia was admitted to Perth Children’s Hospital last week to undergo a series of tests.

“She has been unwell for a couple of months now, but the last five weeks she can’t keep anything down at all,” she told Liam Bartlett.

The family are still waiting for some of the test results to come back, but with doctors unable to identify the problem, she was sent home with no change to her condition.

“She is obviously not coping, I’m not coping,” Ms Trousselot said.

“Last night she told us she would rather be dead than keep doing this.”

Press PLAY to hear her mother’s desperate plea for help

Australian Medical Association WA president Mark Duncan-Smith said the hospital should have provided a direct contact for the family to follow up, to ensure they don’t have to wait in busy emergency rooms.

“Obviously we know PCH went onto code yellow over the weekend which is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

“I would have hoped their would be a direct line of communication, because it is clearly a case that very likely may bounce back.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Lifeline: 13 11 14