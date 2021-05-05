Nose to tail beef cuts ‘sensational’

Fillet steaks and sirloins are taking a back seat cheaper cuts of beef which may take a little longer to cook but yield delicious result.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, well known Perth butcher David Torre said “secondary cuts” like osso bucco, hanger steaks and sweet breads are experiencing a renewed popularity.

“They are packed with the most beautiful flavours,” he said.

“All those things that are head to tail and sensational.”

Press PLAY to hear the best way to use different cuts of beef: