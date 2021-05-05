6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nose to tail beef cuts ‘sensational’

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Nose to tail beef cuts ‘sensational’

Fillet steaks and sirloins are taking a back seat cheaper cuts of beef which may take a little longer to cook but yield delicious result.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, well known Perth butcher David Torre said “secondary cuts” like osso bucco, hanger steaks and sweet breads are experiencing a renewed popularity.

“They are packed with the most beautiful flavours,” he said.

“All those things that are head to tail and sensational.”

Press PLAY to hear the best way to use different cuts of beef:

Oliver Peterson
FoodLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882