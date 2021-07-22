Northbridge nightclub accuses top cop of being ‘out of touch’

The manager of a Northbridge nightclub, singled out as a venue of concern for drunken violence, has come to its defence.

Yesterday on 6PR Breakfast, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he has concerns about escalating violence in Northbridge, particularly outside The Library Nightclub.

Operations manager Simon Fraser said the club has been “demonised” and that they’ve recently put in a lot of effort to combat anti-social behaviour at the premises.

“I think he might be out of touch,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We have done a lot to work on the club itself and the local area, we reached out to the police and took the initiative first, to take those steps.

“We would be happy to work with the police if there are any concerns with how we operate our business.”

