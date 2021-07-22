6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Northbridge nightclub accuses top cop..

Northbridge nightclub accuses top cop of being ‘out of touch’

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Northbridge nightclub accuses top cop of being ‘out of touch’

The manager of a Northbridge nightclub, singled out as a venue of concern for drunken violence, has come to its defence.

Yesterday on 6PR Breakfast, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he has concerns about escalating violence in Northbridge, particularly outside The Library Nightclub.

Operations manager Simon Fraser said the club has been “demonised” and that they’ve recently put in a lot of effort to combat anti-social behaviour at the premises.

“I think he might be out of touch,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We have done a lot to work on the club itself and the local area, we reached out to the police and took the initiative first, to take those steps.

“We would be happy to work with the police if there are any concerns with how we operate our business.”

Press PLAY to hear his response in full 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882