Norman Moore: Christian extremists an ’embarrassment’ to the WA Liberal party

Some of WA’s most senior Liberals are demanding a review of the party following its disastrous performance in the state election.

A leaked letter signed by nine Liberal faithful’s has called on the state council to not gloss over the harsh realities of the defeat.

The letter says the survival of the party is critical to maintain the democratic process in Western Australia.

Former Liberal president Norman Moore has called out religious fundamentalists inside the party for affecting its reputation.

“Some people in the party have significant influence in respect to the endorsement of candidates,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“Nick [Goiran] and some of his friends who have some strong views about religious issues are anxious to have their people endorsed and elected to parliament, presumably to promote their views.

“That has been an embarrassment to the party.

“We are a secular party … we don’t want to be seen to be captured by any fundamentalist group no matter what it is.”

The former Liberal MP is calling for an inquiry to ensure the history making loss is never repeated again.

“We think this is a very, very significant and serious situation in which the Liberal party now finds itself,” he said.

“We need to be in a position to find out what it is about the Liberal party that needs to be fixed, what is it that has led people to leave us in droves.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/ Getty Images.)