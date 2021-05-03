No new community cases of COVID-19 as Premier gets AstraZeneca jab

Premier Mark McGowan and Health Minister Roger Cook have just received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rollout has reached its next phase with anyone over 50 now able to get the AstraZeneca jab.

For now, the vaccine will only be available at state and commonwealth-run clinics.

GPs won’t offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for people in Phase 2a until May 17.

Meanwhile, WA recorded no new community cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Three new cases were detected in return overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

58 close contacts have now been identified for case 1001 – the infected hotel quarantine security guard – and 26 of those contacts have tested negative.

The other two infected cases were both working as food delivery drivers, and Premier Mark McGowan revealed they delivered food to 100 households while potentially infectious.

The list of public exposure sites has been updated to include the businesses affected.

Most of the new locations are in the Beldon, Duncraig and Wanneroo area.

They are deemed to be low risk, but all Perth residents are urged to check the Healthy WA website and follow the health advice.