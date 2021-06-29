No new community cases on first day of Perth lockdown

Western Australian has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight as Perth and Peel residents navigate day one of lockdown.

14,771 tests were conducted across the state yesterday, after the states COVID-19 cluster grew to three.

209 close contacts of the infected cases have been identified, 109 of which have tested negative.

A further 1,828 casual contacts have been established, 275 of which have tested negative.

More than two million people in the Perth and Peel regions have been ordered to stay at home for four days.

Schools and childcare centres remain open and people are being urged to work from home.

Parts of Queensland were plunged into a three day lockdown this morning, prompting Premier Mark McGowan to slam WA’s border shut to the state.

“This is an incredibly concerning time across the nation at the moment,” he said.

The reinstatement of the hard border with the sunshine state means only exempt travellers can enter WA from 3pm on Tuesday.

