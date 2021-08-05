6PR
No new cases of COVID-19 after more than 7,000 tests

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for No new cases of COVID-19 after more than 7,000 tests

WA has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, after more than 7,000 tests yesterday.

It follows a weak positive test from a Pilbara mine worker who was at Perth Airport at the same time as a positive Queensland case last month.

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed the man’s very close contacts have tested negative.

“This is very encouraging to begin with but we need everyone to get tested,” he said.

“In terms of his close contacts, 83 have been identified so far, with majority of those on the Cloudbreak mine site.

“All are require to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.”

A further 550 casual contacts have also been identified, with test results expected to come through soon.

The case has been described as “unusual” by the health department because he returned a very weak positive before testing negative.

Western Australians are encouraged to check the list of possible exposure sites.

Anyone who has been at the locations listed is required to get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

