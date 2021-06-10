No ‘magical number’: PM refuses to link jab numbers to borders opening

The Prime Minister says there’s no medical advice to indicate when Australia could reopen to the rest of the world.

The international border is expected to stay closed until at least next year.

But Scott Morrison told Liam Bartlett there isn’t advice around how many people will need to be vaccinated before it is safe to reopen.

“There is no medical advice that I have received at any point in time that gives a magical number of vaccinations that enables you to provide that level of assurity of when that can occur.”

It is being blamed on the COVID-19 situation in other countries.

“The UK, they have vaccination rates up in the 70s and with their older population, even higher than that, and they have 4000 cases a day.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview