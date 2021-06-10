6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • No ‘magical number’: PM refuses..

No ‘magical number’: PM refuses to link jab numbers to borders opening

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for No ‘magical number’: PM refuses to link jab numbers to borders opening

The Prime Minister says there’s no medical advice to indicate when Australia could reopen to the rest of the world.

The international border is expected to stay closed until at least next year.

But Scott Morrison told Liam Bartlett there isn’t advice around how many people will need to be vaccinated before it is safe to reopen.

“There is no medical advice that I have received at any point in time that gives a magical number of vaccinations that enables you to provide that level of assurity of when that can occur.”

It is being blamed on the COVID-19 situation in other countries.

“The UK, they have vaccination rates up in the 70s and with their older population, even higher than that, and they have 4000 cases a day.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882