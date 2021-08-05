6PR
No jab, no work: Why SPC are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for No jab, no work: Why SPC are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

SPC has become the first Australian company to make the coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all staff.

The fruit and vegetable processor will give its staff paid vaccination leave to get the jab, and up to two days of special leave to recover if they become unwell after receiving the jab.

Chairman Hussain Rifai told Liam Bartlett majority of the staff have been compliant with the mandate.

“We are a company based on science, they understand the science and they understand that we make decisions on the best scientific advice made available to us,” he said.

“We are dealing with food … I need to protect my employees, I need to protect my customers, and I need to protect the community in which I live and operate.”

Staff will be required to be full vaccinated by the end of November.

“We have given them six weeks to make the booking, and then after that they have to get the first jab by the end of October.”

Press PLAY to hear why the company have made vaccines mandatory 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

