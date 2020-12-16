No jab, no job: Could the COVID vaccine become compulsory

Workers in Queensland could be forced to have a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, or risk losing their jobs.

Some major industries are suggesting the no jab, no job policy become mandatory.

Workplace relations expert and Managing Director at Employsure, Ed Mallet, told 6PR’s Gary Adshead while some workplaces may recommend the vaccine, making it compulsory is not feasible.

“There may be people out there who would hold a strong view against vaccination, and forcing them to do something might mean that you end up breaching another employment law rather than keeping them safe,” he said.

He labelled the idea as premature because a vaccine won’t be made available in Australia until early next year.

“It is going to take some time before anyone’s got enough vaccine to get out to the population at large.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)