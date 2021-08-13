No jab, no fly: WA tightens border restrictions with NSW

Premier Mark McGowan has announced new changes to WA’s controlled border measures.

New South Wales will move to a “high risk” jurisdiction from Tuesday, which means exempt travellers will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before they fly.

Exempt travellers will also be required to use the G2G pass system during their 14-day quarantine period.

WA has had a hard border in place with NSW since late June and last month restrictions surrounding compassionate travel were tightened.

Only exempt travellers can enter WA from NSW, and those who are allowed in are required to undergo testing and 14 days of self-quarantine.

“What is happening in New South Wales continues to be of growing concern,” Mr McGowan said.

“There is no sign of improvements.”

Premier Mark McGowan also flagged the introduction of an “extreme risk” category, which would require travellers to undergo 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

The rating would come into effect if the number of daily cases in a jurisdiction surpasses 500.

From midnight tonight the ACT will also move to a “medium risk” jurisdiction, which means travellers will not be able to enter the state without an exemption.

Meanwhile, WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

