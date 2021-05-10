6PR
Nine News track down Perth man at centre of $120 million court case

33 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Nine News track down Perth man at centre of $120 million court case

A Perth man accused of ripping off investors for more than $120 million is due in the Federal Court today.

Investigators allege Christopher Michael Brown took people’s money, including his own grandparents, promising high returns from a hedge betting scheme.

Nine News reporter Michael Stamp spoke with Mr Brown after tracking him down in Perth’s western suburbs.

“He has been very low key, and has basically been hiding the last few weeks since these reports have emerged,” Stamp told Gareth Parker.

Press PLAY to hear part of his exclusive interview

The full report will air on Nine News Perth tonight.

(Photo: Nine News.)

Gareth Parker
News
