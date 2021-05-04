6PR
Next phase of COVID-19 vaccine – your questions answered

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Next phase of COVID-19 vaccine – your questions answered

People over the age of 50 are now eligible for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. West Aussies are being urged to attend one of three hubs at either Claremont, Perth Aiport or Kwinana to receive the jab.

Chief Operating Officer of the COVID-19 vaccination program Sue Kiely told Oliver Peterson it’s important people make a booking and “don’t just rock up.”

“We don’t want people waiting in queues,” she said.

After May 17, people can received the vaccine from their GP.

Bookings can be made via 13 COVID (13 268 43)

Press PLAY to hear detailed vaccine questions answered:

HealthLifestyleLocalNewsWA
