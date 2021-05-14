News director Lisa Barnes farewells 6PR after 13 years

News director Lisa Barnes has announced she will be leaving 6PR in an emotional goodbye on 6PR Breakfast.

“Barnsy from the burbs” has worked in the news team for the last 13 years and has been a vital cog in the 6PR family.

“I am sad to be leaving the 6PR family and obviously all our beautiful listeners,” she said.

“But it’s a new chapter in my life and I am really looking forward to what I do next.

“I am genuinely sad to be leaving the listeners, because I feel as if I have grown up on this station.

“You have been with me through some massive milestones.

“I have gone through and engagement, a marriage and two children, and it is sad to say goodbye after 13 years.”

Press PLAY to hear her emotional goodbye

Good luck with the new gig, Barnesy. You’ll be missed!