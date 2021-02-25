News content returns to Facebook in Australia

Local news has returned to Facebook in Australia after an eight-day blackout.

The tech giant had been in a stand-off with the federal government over a media code, which makes internet companies like Facebook and Google pay for news content shared on their platforms.

Last week the social media company shutdown news pages in Australia, which also affected government departments and charities.

It led to intense negotiations, and six meetings over two days between the treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Mark Zuckerberg.

Eventually there was some compromise, and the laws passed federal parliament yesterday.

All access is intended to be restored to Facebook by the weekend.

(Photo: Jaap Arriens/ Getty Images.)