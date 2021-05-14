6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • News boss Lisa Barnes farewells 6..

News boss Lisa Barnes farewells 6PR after 13 years

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for News boss Lisa Barnes farewells 6PR after 13 years

News director Lisa Barnes has announced she will be leaving 6PR in an emotional goodbye on 6PR Breakfast.

“Barnsy from the burbs” has worked in the news team for the last 13 years and has been a vital cog in the 6PR family.

“I am sad to be leaving the 6PR family and obviously all our beautiful listeners,” she said.

“But it’s a new chapter in my life and I am really looking forward to what I do next.

“I am genuinely sad to be leaving the listeners, because I feel as if I have grown up on this station.

“You have been with me through some massive milestones.

“I have gone through and engagement, a marriage and two children, and it is sad to say goodbye after 13 years.”

Press PLAY to hear her emotional goodbye 

Good luck with the new gig, Barnesy. You’ll be missed!

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882