New Year’s Eve road safety warning

As West Australians gear up to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we are being urged to take extra care on our roads.

RAC general manager of corporate affairs Will Golsby told 6PR’s Michaela Carr “it’s been another bad year for road fatalities and serious injuries across our state.”

“Communities are being devastated year on year,” he said.

There has been 154 deaths on WA roads so far this year, down from 163 last year.

“We need to remember that part of the year we weren’t travelling due to COVID,” he said.

“We’re seeing a really worrying spike in October and November, last month was the worst November since 2012.

“I think ultimately we are complacent about road safety … these are real people that are being killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Last year alcohol caused 20 per cent of all road crashes in WA.

“There is no doubt that alcohol is a major problem, the risk of having a crash does double,” Mr Golsby said.

“If you are heading out tonight, have a designated driver, catch rideshare or public transport.”

The RAC are urging people to take extra care on the roads to ensure people get home safely to their loved ones to start 2021.

“We should also be thinking about our police and emergency services, our doctors and nurses who have been on the frontline this year,” he said.

“Let’s make it easer for them over the festive season as well.

“It’s about making really sensible decision behind the wheel, not rushing, driving to the speed limit.

“Have a fantastic night, but please be safe on our roads.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)