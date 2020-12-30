6PR
New Year’s Eve road closures in Perth

8 hours ago
6PR News
Road closures will be in place in Northbridge today due to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

William Street, James Street, Lake Street, and Roe Street will be closed from 4pm this afternoon.

Nightclubs are still operating at 50 per cent capacity due to the pandemic, meaning more people will be moving around the entertainment precinct and not inside venues.

Roads will remain closed until 5am on New Year’s Day.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

Free public transport will be on offer from midnight until 6am to ensure everyone gets home safely.

Tow trucks will begin moving cars in the city that are parked illegally from 3pm today.

More information can be found on the City of Perth website.

