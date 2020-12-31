New Wanneroo recycling bins damaged after roll out

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

There has been some teething problems with the new larger recycling bins that were rolled out in Wanneroo earlier this year.

“Oscar the Grouch” contacted The Rumour File to report recycling bins being damaged by the arm of the garbage truck.

City of Wanneroo Mayor Tracey Roberts told 6PR Breakfast “we were made aware of the problem earlier this month,” she said.

Residents were given the option to use a larger recycling bin in October, and the city has since issued 28,818 new bins.

“We delivered the brand new sparkling 360 litre recycling bins, and then we found that some of them were being deformed when being uplifted,” she said.

“We’ve actually identified that it was the lifting arm, so we have ordered new belts.”

New belts are expected to arrive at the City of Wanneroo today.

“As soon as they arrive we will put them on the trucks and hopefully resolve the issue.”

The City of Wanneroo are speaking with manufactures about any extra costs involved.

(Photo: Supplied.)