New vaccination push: How cash could fix Australia’s lagging rollout

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
There are growing calls for incentives to be used to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far just over 3.6 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

University of Melbourne health economist Professor Tony Scott believes Australians should be paid to be vaccinated to speed up the rollout.

“If we want to get back to normal we should consider paying people,” he told Liam Bartlett

“There is evidence that it works.

“There is lots of examples about governments paying people to change their behaviour and this seems quite an important one.”

News
