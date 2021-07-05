New survey reveals attitudes on borders have shifted

A national survey on attitudes towards vaccination and reopening has found a majority of Australians want interstate borders to stay open, as soon as vulnerable people have had the opportunity to get the jab.

Almost 47 per cent of those surveyed wanted an end to interstate restrictions, which is more than double those who apposed it, equating to 25.5 per cent.

WA Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Chris Rodwell said people don’t want to be held back from normal life for too much longer.

“We want to move forward from these restrictions, and re-open the Australian economy and get back to life and business as usual,” he told Gary Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“There is a real recognition in this survey that people who get vaccinated should have their freedoms restored as well.”

The survey also found 49.3 per cent of Australians support a home quarantine system for return overseas travellers.

And 53.4 per cent of Australians support exemptions from interstate border restrictions for those who are vaccinated.

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)