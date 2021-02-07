New surface spray designed to kill COVID-19 approved for use in Australia

A new long-lasting surface spray which can protect against COVID-19 has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in Australia.

Allied BioServices CEO, Tim Smith, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the hospital-grade disinfected provides protection against 99.99% of germs, bacteria and COVID-19.

“SurfaceWise2 is a long last disinfected that makes surfaces hostile to germs,” he said.

“The big difference with our technology is a single application lasts for up to three months.

The long-lasting spray, which has antiviral properties, has been designed for use in hospitals, age care and quarantine hotels.

“We are able to reduce hospital acquired infections by up to 50 per cent, and it will have the same benefits when it comes to COVID19,” he said.

“After 200 COVID cleaning cycles the product is still stuck to that surface and still active at killing germs, bacteria and coronavirus,” he said.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)