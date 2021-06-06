6PR
New study to stop dementia in athletes after repeated head knocks

14 hours ago
Gareth Parker
A world-first international study has identified a new drug which could stop athletes developing dementia after sustaining repeated head injuries.

The new research could halt the progression of the fatal brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), by inhibiting protein build-up in neurons.

University of South Australia Emeritus Professor Bob Vink said the drug could stop the mechanism behind degenerative brain disease.

“What we were able to identify was a chemical that is released following the mechanical shaking of the brain, that happens in concussion,” he said.

“We found that the repeated release of that chemical causes tau-tangles which are of course the hallmark of CTE.

“Blocking that chemical means you can block the formation of those tau-tangles and therefore the formation of CTE.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
