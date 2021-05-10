New study suggests COVID-19 vaccines will reduce transmission

Medical researchers in the UK have confirmed getting vaccinated against COVID-19 greatly reduces the risk of transmitting the virus.

The study, which was conducted across 365,000 households, found having a single dose of a vaccine reduced transmission to close contacts by half.

Dr Jennifer Juno of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said it’s important everyone gets vaccinated to help ensure the safety of people around them.

“If there are any breakout infections from hotel quarantine or return travellers, it will just kind of keep us safe as we are going through and trying to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible,” she told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

While vaccinated people aren’t immune to catching the virus, cutting the risk of infecting others, including intimate contacts, is important in stopping the spread.

“It looks like you are less likely to pass on the virus if you’ve had the vaccine, and then you ultimately do still become infected.”

Press PLAY to hear how the vaccine can reduce transmission