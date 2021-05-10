6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New study suggests COVID-19 vaccines..

New study suggests COVID-19 vaccines will reduce transmission

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for New study suggests COVID-19 vaccines will reduce transmission

Medical researchers in the UK have confirmed getting vaccinated against COVID-19 greatly reduces the risk of transmitting the virus.

The study, which was conducted across 365,000 households, found having a single dose of a vaccine reduced transmission to close contacts by half.

Dr Jennifer Juno of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said it’s important everyone gets vaccinated to help ensure the safety of people around them.

“If there are any breakout infections from hotel quarantine or return travellers, it will just kind of keep us safe as we are going through and trying to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible,” she told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

While vaccinated people aren’t immune to catching the virus, cutting the risk of infecting others, including intimate contacts, is important in stopping the spread.

“It looks like you are less likely to pass on the virus if you’ve had the vaccine, and then you ultimately do still become infected.”

Press PLAY to hear how the vaccine can reduce transmission 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882