New study reveals public perception of ABC

A new study has revealed majority of Australians believe the ABC is more “left wing” than “right wing”.

The independent study was commissioned by the Menzies Research Centre, and found majority of people believe the ABC has an inherent bias.

Executive Director Nick Cater told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett 66 per cent of Australians thought the ABC was “more left wing”.

“The ABC has got to be strictly down the middle,” he said.

“We’re arguing that there should be some really strong soul searching at the ABC about how they can get it back to that place.”

The study, conducted by True North Strategy, also found the majority of Australians believe the ABC is not worth paying for.

79 per cent of respondents said they wouldn’t subscribe to the ABC, while the other 21 per cent said they would only pay an average of $2.94 per month.

“When it comes to the whole service … most people think that it’s not really worth it compared to what else is on the market these days.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)