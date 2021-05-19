New service puts 50,000 Australian TV programs in one place for FREE

Freeview Australia have launched a new platform which will provide viewers access to a massive library of programs and episodes for free.

The upgraded smart TV platform will include a back catalogue of programs and current episodes from over 35 Australian free-to-air channels.

Australian TV and film historian Andrew Mercado told Gareth Parker it will provide access to all of the programs in one place.

“What Freeview is doing now is putting them all in one place, so rather than you having to download all five of those different catch-up services, Freeview have put everything in one place,” he said.

“There is going to be 50,000 programs to chose from so it is going to be an incredible line up of shows.”

Press PLAY to hear how you can access it

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)