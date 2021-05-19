6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • New service puts 50,000 Australian TV..

New service puts 50,000 Australian TV programs in one place for FREE

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for New service puts 50,000 Australian TV programs in one place for FREE

Freeview Australia have launched a new platform which will provide viewers access to a massive library of programs and episodes for free.

The upgraded smart TV platform will include a back catalogue of programs and current episodes from over 35 Australian free-to-air channels.

Australian TV and film historian Andrew Mercado told Gareth Parker it will provide access to all of the programs in one place.

“What Freeview is doing now is putting them all in one place, so rather than you having to download all five of those different catch-up services, Freeview have put everything in one place,” he said.

“There is going to be 50,000 programs to chose from so it is going to be an incredible line up of shows.”

Press PLAY to hear how you can access it 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882