New restrictions for Perth and Peel after fresh COVID-19 case

Western Australia has implemented a raft of restrictions after a return traveller from NSW tested positive to COVID-19, and was potentially infectious in the community with the Delta strain.

From midday on Sunday, people in the Perth and Peel regions will be required to wear a mask indoors, and outdoors when they cannot physically distance.

The two square metre rule will be reintroduced, with venues limited to a maximum of 150 people.

Hospitality, entertainment venues including casino, retail, beauty and hairdressers; recreation centres including gyms, pilates, yoga, dance and swimming pools and places of worship can remain open but must comply with the new rules.

Community sport will be allowed and weddings and funerals can go ahead with a limit of 150 people.

But no crowds will be allowed to attend the West Coast Eagles game at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

There will be a 30-person limit for all homes and private gatherings.

Schools will remain open, with mask wearing mandatory for all except primary school age children.

Travel in and out of Perth should be minimised, and anyone who does travel outside the region is required to wear a mask.

The snap restrictions are expected to be in place for a minimum of three days.

It come after a woman in her 50s returned a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday night.

The woman had recently been in Sydney and visited one of the Bondi COVID-19 exposure sites on June 19.

A number of exposure sites in WA have been listed after the woman was infectious in the Perth community from June 22 to 24.

She works as a physiotherapist and treated clients on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

A full list of exposure sites can be found here.

Anyone who visited an exposure site is required to get tested and follow isolation requirements.

