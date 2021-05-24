6PR
New research predicts grim future for truck drivers

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for New research predicts grim future for truck drivers

Research out of Monash University forecasts deaths and serious injuries from heavy vehicle collisions will spike by up to 25 per cent over the next decade.

It’s prompted calls for companies to replace ageing trucks with models that have better safety features.

Monash University Accident Research Centre Associate Professor Dr Stuart Newstead said there is a “lack of focus” on protecting truck drivers from injury.

“When trucks or heavy vehicles are involved in a crash, the risk of death or serious injury to the driver is a fair bit higher than the average passenger car,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We really should be looking after the occupants of those vehicles a lot better.

“So the idea of having the advanced crash avoidance systems in the truck is really important.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the research 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
