New plans to build world’s biggest green energy hub in WA

The state government has thrown their support behind a proposal for a new green energy hub in WA’s Goldfields-Esperance region.

The Western Green Energy Hub would comprise of wind and solar power over 15,000 square kilometres producing 50 gigawatts of hybrid wind and solar power.

Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the project could become one of the the biggest renewable energy projects in the world.

“Over the next 15 years we can see this develop to around 50 gigawatts of power,” she told Millsy.

“At the moment, all of Australia’s stationary power amounts to about 70 gigawatts a year.

“It’s basically a giant battery for renewable energy.”

