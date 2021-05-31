New measures for Mettams Pool to fix ongoing coastal erosion

The main ramp at popular swimming spot Mettams Pool will soon repaired, with a design now finalised and out for tender.

Nearly 2000 cubic metres of sand was added to the beach last month to temporarily fix coastal erosion in the area.

City of Stirling mayor Mark Irwin said the new ramp will provide safe access for pedestrians.

“This all goes out to tender, this specific scope of works, and we are expecting that will be done by November this year,” he told Millsy.

“That is going to ensure the safety of that ramp, and ensure the accessibility.

“It is an ongoing issue for us to bring sand into that area … and we will continue to work on other parts of that whole coastline and how we can mitigate the risk.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)